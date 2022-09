Do you understand your finances? Help may be at hand

Consumer Group Adviser Ratings says the median cost of financial advice last year was $3,529 and only 1.9 million people received it, which is a record low.





Now - Treasury is conducting a national review to try to simplify the system and improve accessibility - with public submissions closing next week.





Kulasegaram Sanchayan reports in Tamil with a feature written by Marcus Megalokonomos.





Advertisement

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.





Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page .