Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Getting her home business up and running

Shot of a young woman using a laptop and going through paperwork while working from home Credit: mapodile/Getty Images

Published 9 January 2023 at 9:03pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
It's perhaps the most important New Year's resolution you'll make: writing a Will. More than half of Australia's population haven't written a Will and legal experts say anyone aged 18 or over should do so even if your assets are limited. A story by Tom Canetti and Greg Dyett for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.

