An Interview with Padmashri Dr Sirkali Sivachidambaram

Padmashri Dr Sirkali G. Sivachidambaram, a versatile artist from Chennai, is a distinguished Carnatic music vocalist who also holds a medical degree. Notably, he is the son of the esteemed Padma Shri awardee, Sirkali Govindarajan. Dr Sivachidambaram is now bringing his musical prowess to audiences in Australia, where he will captivate listeners with his melodious performances in the upcoming shows. Here is an insightful interview with this accomplished artist.
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our