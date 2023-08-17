An Interview with Padmashri Dr Sirkali Sivachidambaram

10298027_10152679849821019_1650742888512693430_o.jpg

Credit: Dr Sirkali Sivachidambaram

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Padmashri Dr Sirkali G. Sivachidambaram, a versatile artist from Chennai, is a distinguished Carnatic music vocalist who also holds a medical degree. Notably, he is the son of the esteemed Padma Shri awardee, Sirkali Govindarajan. Dr Sivachidambaram is now bringing his musical prowess to audiences in Australia, where he will captivate listeners with his melodious performances in the upcoming shows. Here is an insightful interview with this accomplished artist.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio

, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Julian 1.jpg

Child Care Subsidy Balancing: A simple explanation

MAS Photo.jpg

Man whose alleged threat forced flight turnback refuses to leave cell to face court

Retford Park Estate, Bowral, New South Wales

Why more people are moving to regional Australia?

Sandhya.jpg

SBS Audio has a new member - SBS Telugu