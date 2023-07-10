Escaped convict William Buckley, (of “Buckley's Chance” phrase) gives himself up (July 7, 1835)Play02:55Frederick William Woodhouse, The first settlers discover Buckley, 1861, H26103 State Library VictoriaGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (2.67MB) The Australian saying "Buckley's chance" means to have a very slim chance, and was spawned by his amazing story of survival in the bush. Kulasegaram Sanchayan presents the story behind the origin of that phrase.<hr>Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesLab-Grown Meat Poised for Market DebutHelp at hand for online gamblersAnalyzing NATO-Australia relations: What lies ahead?Cameos in Tamil Movies on the rise