Escaped convict William Buckley, (of “Buckley's Chance” phrase) gives himself up (July 7, 1835)

Frederick William Woodhouse, The first settlers discover Buckley, 1861, H26103 State Library Victoria

The Australian saying "Buckley's chance" means to have a very slim chance, and was spawned by his amazing story of survival in the bush. Kulasegaram Sanchayan presents the story behind the origin of that phrase.

