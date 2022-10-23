SBS Tamil

A eulogy for Thelivaththai Joseph

Thelivathai Joseph

தெளிவத்தை ஜோசப்

Published 23 October 2022 at 9:02pm
By Selvi
Writer Thelivaththai Joseph passed away on Friday. Mathalai Somu who is a writer lives in Australia presents an eulogy for Thelivaththai Joseph

