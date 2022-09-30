Everything you need to know about NSW’s single-use plastic bans

SBS Tamil

BeFunky-collage (10).jpg

NSW single-use plastic bans Credit: NSW EPA-Divya Patel

Published 30 September 2022 at 9:01pm
By Renuka
The NSW Government is banning certain single-use plastics. From 1 November 2022, all manufacturers,wholesalers, businesses and community organisations will be banned from supplying a range of single-use plastic items. This follows the ban on lightweight plastic bags that came into place on 1 June.The Environment Protection Authority’s Policy Manager, Divya Patel explains more...

From 1 November 2022
The following items will be banned:
• single-use plastic straws
• single-use plastic cutlery, including plastic chopsticks and sporks
• single-use plastic stirrers
• single-use plastic bowls (excluding bowls with a spill-proof lid)
• single-use plastic plates
• single-use plastic cotton buds
• expanded polystyrene food service items
• plastic microbeads in rinse-off personal care products such as face and body cleansers, exfoliants and masks, shampoo, conditioner and hair dyes, and toothpaste
0889 Ban-Nov 1080px-v01-01 (1).jpg
Credit: NSW EPA
0889 Not Ban-Nov 1080px-v01-02.jpg
Credit: NSW EPA
For retailers and businesses:
https://dpe.mysocialpinpoint.com.au/plastics-ban-nsw


——————————————————————————————
