Everything you need to know about NSW’s single-use plastic bans

From 1 November 2022
The following items will be banned:
• single-use plastic straws
• single-use plastic cutlery, including plastic chopsticks and sporks
• single-use plastic stirrers
• single-use plastic bowls (excluding bowls with a spill-proof lid)
• single-use plastic plates
• single-use plastic cotton buds
• expanded polystyrene food service items
• plastic microbeads in rinse-off personal care products such as face and body cleansers, exfoliants and masks, shampoo, conditioner and hair dyes, and toothpaste
For retailers and businesses:
