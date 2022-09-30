Everything you need to know about NSW’s single-use plastic bans

From 1 November 2022



The following items will be banned:



• single-use plastic straws



• single-use plastic cutlery, including plastic chopsticks and sporks



• single-use plastic stirrers



• single-use plastic bowls (excluding bowls with a spill-proof lid)



• single-use plastic plates



• single-use plastic cotton buds



• expanded polystyrene food service items



• plastic microbeads in rinse-off personal care products such as face and body cleansers, exfoliants and masks, shampoo, conditioner and hair dyes, and toothpaste



Credit: NSW EPA





——————————————————————————————



