Excess deaths in Australia in 2022 the worst in 70 years
NSW Ambulances park in the receiving bay for the Emergency Department at the Liverpool Hospital in Sydney, Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Medical experts are concerned that hospital emergency departments in NSW will face almost five times the number of COVID-19 patients than intensive care wards. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
A research study has found Australia recorded nearly 20,000 more deaths than expected last year, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysis by the Actuaries Institute found the number is the highest recorded in Australia in more than 70 years [[since World War Two]]. Health experts says there are also implications for life expectancy. That story by Biwa Kwan, Greg Dyett and Jessica Bahr for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
