Experts urge Australians to protect themselves against influenza

Flu season ahead

Illustration of flu season ahead sign Source: iStockphoto / arcady_31/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Despite a significant uptick in flu cases this year already, new research shows that people in Australia are not too concerned about catching the virus. With thousands of cases already recorded so far in 2023, and an earlier influenza season likely, experts are advising Australians to start preparing now. A story by by Sam Dover for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.

