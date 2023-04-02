Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Experts urge Australians to protect themselves against influenza
Illustration of flu season ahead sign Source: iStockphoto / arcady_31/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Despite a significant uptick in flu cases this year already, new research shows that people in Australia are not too concerned about catching the virus. With thousands of cases already recorded so far in 2023, and an earlier influenza season likely, experts are advising Australians to start preparing now. A story by by Sam Dover for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.
