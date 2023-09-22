Exploring the Features of iPhone 15

epa10876200 A customer using a mobile phone takes a photograph of the new iPhone 15 after buying at the Apple Store in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 September 2023. Apple Inc's new model iPhone 15 products are widely available to Thai consumers from 22 September.The launch of Apple Inc's new iPhone 15 is expected to boost Thailand's smartphone sales in the final quarter of 2023 after shrinking by 25.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter as Thailand's premium smartphone market is largely dominated by Apple with a roughly 70 percent market share, according to the International Data Corporation Thailand. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT Source: EPA / RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA