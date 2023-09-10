Exploring the Impact of Caste on Australian Society

Multiethnic Casual People

**NOTE TO INSPECTOR: All models in this image have signed model releases. Some models have been duplicated more than once.** Source: iStockphoto / Rawpixel/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Consider a world where your last name or postal code dictated your friendships, marital choices, and career opportunities. In India, this reality is encapsulated in the intricate web of caste, a deeply ingrained aspect of society. This might appear distant from the Australian way of life, yet, intriguingly, there are voices within Australia's Indian community raising alarms about the encroachment of caste-based discrimination, akin to the odious concept of "untouchability," into our daily existence. In an investigative report produced in 2016, SBS Radio's Raymond Selvaraj and Kulasegaram Sanchayan delve into this concerning phenomenon, shedding light on a matter that challenges the values of equality and inclusivity that Australia prides itself on.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

image (6).jpg

World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Creating Hope Through Action

image (5).jpg

Government Exceeds 180,000 Fee-Free TAFE Enrolment Target

Indonesia ASEAN

Will Indo-Australian relations strengthen through G20 and ASEAN?

image (2).jpg

B. H. Abdul Hameed's Book Launch in Melbourne