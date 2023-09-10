Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Exploring the Impact of Caste on Australian Society
**NOTE TO INSPECTOR: All models in this image have signed model releases. Some models have been duplicated more than once.** Source: iStockphoto / Rawpixel/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Consider a world where your last name or postal code dictated your friendships, marital choices, and career opportunities. In India, this reality is encapsulated in the intricate web of caste, a deeply ingrained aspect of society. This might appear distant from the Australian way of life, yet, intriguingly, there are voices within Australia's Indian community raising alarms about the encroachment of caste-based discrimination, akin to the odious concept of "untouchability," into our daily existence. In an investigative report produced in 2016, SBS Radio's Raymond Selvaraj and Kulasegaram Sanchayan delve into this concerning phenomenon, shedding light on a matter that challenges the values of equality and inclusivity that Australia prides itself on.
