SBS Tamil

EY employee Aishwarya Venkatachalam, plunged to her death in Sydney

SBS Tamil

EY employee Aishwarya

EY employee Aishwarya Credit: Getty Images. Inset: Aishwarya-Daily Mail Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS

The Ernst and Young employee who was found dead in the company’s Sydney CBD offices has been identified as Indian national, Aishwarya Venkatachalam. The 27-year-old’s body was found by police in the early hours of Saturday, August 27. Police believe self harm was involved and are not investigating the death as suspicious. Renuka presents the story.

Published 2 October 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Readers seeking crisis support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, 1800 Respect  on1800 737 732, Women's Crisis Line on 1800 811 811, Men's Referral Service on1300 766 491 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged up to 25). More information and support with mental health is available at 
Beyond Blue.org.au
 and on 1300 22 4636. 

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.
Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page

Advertisement
For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio, 

search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sarath (Sydney), Deepa (Brisbane) and Basker (Perth)

How to avoid falling victim to scams?

Campaigners rally against visa delays (SBS).jpg

Migrant report reveals extent of visa wait

Seeman

Focus: Tamil Nadu

Optus

Government calls on Optus to reveal customers affected in hack