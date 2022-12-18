SBS Tamil

Fake charities and money muling: avoiding the risks with online donating and gift-giving

Published 18 December 2022 at 9:03pm
By Raysel
Available in other languages

With a spike in data leaks this year, experts are warning of more scams as the Christmas season approaches. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have already been lost to fake charities this year. A story by Tom Canetti, SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.

