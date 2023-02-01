“Fans will decide if QFR makes 1,000 episodes”

Quarantine from Reality (QFR) - a show she started during the Covid-19 lockdown, has now produced more than 500 episodes.





Kulasegaram Sanchayan talks to Subhasree Thanikachalam about her background, the QFR program, and her amazing memory to recall some of the rarest and most interesting facts on Tamil film music.









Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.





Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page .



