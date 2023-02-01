“Fans will decide if QFR makes 1,000 episodes”

The “encyclopedia of Tamil film music” - Subhasree Thanikachalam

The “encyclopedia of Tamil film music” Subhasree Thanikachalam is a veteran producer in South Indian television industry. She has introduced numerous innovations to the industry since 1994 and has a special place in the hearts and minds of music lovers.

Quarantine from Reality (QFR) - a show she started during the Covid-19 lockdown, has now produced more than 500 episodes.

Kulasegaram Sanchayan talks to Subhasree Thanikachalam about her background, the QFR program, and her amazing memory to recall some of the rarest and most interesting facts on Tamil film music.


