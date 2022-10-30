SBS Tamil

Federal budget 2022: What's your view?

SBS Tamil

Talkback.jpg

Kishore (4EB Tamil Oli in Brisbane) and Ramesh Jathan (Sydney)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 October 2022 at 10:37pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS

Are you a winner or loser? Who will benefit and who was left behind? This is the compilation of views shared on the Federal Government’s latest budget. Guests: Kishore (4EB Tamil Oli in Brisbane) and Ramesh Jathan (Sydney)

Published 30 October 2022 at 10:37pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Palanivel.jpg

Interview with Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan – Part 2

Governor 3.jpg

Focus: Tamil Nadu

Falling down accident at Itaewon in Seoul, Korea

Deadly stampede rocks South Korea at Halloween

News 30.jpg

Government cannot give an exact timeline of when Australian energy prices will drop – Prime Minister