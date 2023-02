The opposition suggests the Defence Department's move signals a concern that the changes could prompt a resumption in people smuggling boat arrivals.



Kulasegaram Sanchayan reports in Tamil with a feature written by Samantha Beniac-Brooks.











Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.



Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page .