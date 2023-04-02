The challenges of controlling Australia’s feral Deer

Whitetail Deer standing in summer wood

Close-up young whitetail deer standing in summer wood Source: iStockphoto / Byrdyak/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

“Namma Australia” explains Australia’s emerging pest animal Deer that cause damage to the natural environment and agricultural businesses. Narrated and produced by RaySel.

 

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

8baeeeb401c1464c48d2edf45540cb10.jpg

TMS interview in 2010

TMS100.jpg

Remembering TMS 100

Flu season ahead

Experts urge Australians to protect themselves against influenza

Kalakshetra 1.jpg

Focus: Tamil Nadu