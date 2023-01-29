Focus: India - BBC Documentary and the aftermath

Focus: India - BBC Documentary and the aftermathPlay05:56Protests in IndiaGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (5.43MB) Raj, our correspondent in India, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in Tamil Nadu / India.<hr>Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesPut down that fork! Cakes can damage your healthMan found dead in immigration detention in suspected suicideThree more people charged with murder of Cassius Turvey'Quite a large radiation dose': Rio Tinto says lost radioactive capsule is from their mine