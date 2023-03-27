Focus: Sri Lanka

Focus: Sri LankaPlay06:19 Credit: MathivananGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (5.78MB) Mathivaanan, our correspondent in Sri Lanka, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in North & East / Sri Lanka.Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesThe government's signature climate policy passes its first parliamentary hurdleMan charged with 2018 murder of Queensland woman Toyah CordingleyLabor returned to power after 12 years but challenges aheadCommunication difficulties Tamil community faces in Polonnaruwa