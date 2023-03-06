Focus: Sri Lanka

Focus: Sri LankaPlay06:50 Credit: MathivananGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (6.25MB) Mathivaanan, our correspondent in Sri Lanka, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in North & East / Sri Lanka.Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesPerforming Artist Sound Mani's Sydney Event"I want to travel to Sri Lanka to visit my parents after getting RoS visa"Parliament House protesters call for permanent visas for refugeesWhy Myna bird brought to Australia?