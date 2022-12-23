Focus: Sri Lanka

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Focus: Sri LankaPlay05:55SBS TamilOther ways to listen All Party Meeing in Sri Lanka Credit: MathivaananGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (5.42MB)Published 23 December 2022 at 9:00pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Mathivaanan, our correspondent in Sri Lanka, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in North & East / Sri Lanka.Published 23 December 2022 at 9:00pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages——————————Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesDid your gift-buying cost you more than you could afford?“Ethics and Life are intertwined in Tamil Culture” - Thomas Hitoshi PruiksmaHow does the energy price cap work?'Lost the faith': Nationals MP quits over party's Voice to Parliament stance