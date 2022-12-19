Focus: Sri Lanka

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Focus: Sri LankaPlay07:02SBS TamilOther ways to listen Credit: MathivaananGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (6.44MB)Published 19 December 2022 at 9:00pmBy RenukaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Mathivaanan, our correspondent in Sri Lanka, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in North & East / Sri Lanka.Published 19 December 2022 at 9:00pmBy RenukaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesYour guide to Australia’s GST Refund Scheme"This is the best FIFA World Cup finals ever!"Australia's Foreign Minister to travel to China for historic talksProverbs in Sangam Literature