SBS Tamil

Focus: Sri Lanka

SBS Tamil

Protest in Mullaitivu, Sri Lanka

Credit: Mathivaanan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 September 2022 at 9:00pm
Source: SBS

Mathivaanan, our correspondent in Sri Lanka, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in North & East / Sri Lanka.

Published 23 September 2022 at 9:00pm
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
.

For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.jpg

Australia resetting relationships abroad and at home

BeFunky-collage (7).jpg

Smoke Alarms: What you need to know

Millions of Optus customer details may have been accessed in a cyber attack.

Optus apologises for massive data breach

National mourning and protest for Queen

Prime Minister has paid tribute to the Queen at a memorial service at Parliament House in Canberra