Focus: Sri Lanka

Focus: Sri LankaPlay05:50All Party Conference in Sri LankaGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (5.34MB) Mathivaanan, our correspondent in Sri Lanka, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in North & East / Sri Lanka.Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesParramatta Pongal 2023Breast cancer screening disruption from COVID still a problemThree more people charged in connection with the Indigenous teenager's deathJobs market reaches a turning point