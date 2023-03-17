Focus: Sri Lanka

Focus: Sri LankaPlay05:56Protests in Sri LankaGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (5.43MB) Mathivaanan, our correspondent in Sri Lanka, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in North & East / Sri Lanka.Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhat is HELP alias HECS scheme?US bank collapse: Should Australia be worried?From Medicare to migration: Are these reforms key to solving Australia’s 'productivity predicament'?Almost 330,000 customer documents stolen in cyber-attack on lender Latitude Financial