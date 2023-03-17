Focus: Sri Lanka

Protests in Sri Lanka

Protests in Sri Lanka

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Mathivaanan, our correspondent in Sri Lanka, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in North & East / Sri Lanka.




Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
.

For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian money finance education graduation

What is HELP alias HECS scheme?

image (5).jpg

US bank collapse: Should Australia be worried?

Adapting to climate change and achieving net zero at least cost was identified as a key measure to stimulating Australia's productivity levels. Source: AAP / Diego Fedele

From Medicare to migration: Are these reforms key to solving Australia’s 'productivity predicament'?

Latitude Financial says it appears to have been hit by a sophisticated and malicious cyber attack, originating from a major vendor. Source: Getty / Getty Images

Almost 330,000 customer documents stolen in cyber-attack on lender Latitude Financial