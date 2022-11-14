Focus: Sri Lanka

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Focus: Sri LankaPlay06:19SBS TamilOther ways to listen Credit: MathivananGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (5.78MB)Published 14 November 2022 at 9:00pmBy RenukaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Mathivanan, our reporter in Sri Lanka, compiled this report.Published 14 November 2022 at 9:00pmBy RenukaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesAustralian SF3 Shortlists a Tamil film - “Venthu Thanninthathu Kaadu” (Dark Days of Heaven)Why joining a community sport could be the best thing you ever didHow to bring your parents to Australia?Anthony Albanese confirms bilateral meeting with China's Xi Jinping