Focus: Sri Lanka

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Focus: Sri LankaPlay05:31SBS TamilOther ways to listen Tamil leaders in Sri Lanka meet to discuss Credit: MathivaananGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (5.05MB)Published 2 December 2022 at 9:00pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Mathivaanan, our correspondent in Sri Lanka, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in North & East / Sri Lanka.Published 2 December 2022 at 9:00pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesSocceroos leap into World Cup knockout stageArt Gallery of NSW showcases Tamil Art and CultureAustralia steps up biosecurity measures'At last we have justice': Lynette's family welcomes Chris Dawson's 24-year murder sentence