Focus : Sri Lanka

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Focus : Sri LankaPlay07:37SBS TamilOther ways to listen Credit: MathivananGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (6.98MB)Published 30 September 2022 at 9:00pmSource: SBS Mathivaanan, our correspondent in Sri Lanka, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in North & East / Sri Lanka.Published 30 September 2022 at 9:00pmSource: SBSListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in pageFor listening on DAB+ digital radio ShareLatest podcast episodesOptus cyber attack: What can hackers do with your identity details and should you be worried?'Profound inequalities in health care' - Human Rights Law CentreEverything you need to know about NSW’s single-use plastic bansOptus has agreed to pay for the cost of replacement passports, says PM Anthony Albanese