SBS Tamil

Focus : SriLanka

SBS Tamil

Srilanka Parliament

Credit: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 October 2022 at 9:11pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS

Mathivaanan, our correspondent in Sri Lanka, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in North & East / Sri Lanka.

Published 10 October 2022 at 9:11pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page


For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Brisbane Deepavali

Deepavali Festival of lights in Queensland!!

Deepavali Adelaide

Adelaide's Biggest Deepavali festival

Rasamalai & Chef Damu

Receipe of Rasamalai sweet

BeFunky-collage (5).jpg

Residents in flood affected New South Wales urged to remain vigilant