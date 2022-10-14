Focus : SriLanka

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Focus : SriLankaPlay06:11SBS TamilOther ways to listen Credit: MathivananGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (5.66MB)Published 14 October 2022 at 9:00pmSource: SBS Mathivaanan, our correspondent in Sri Lanka, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in North & East / Sri Lanka.Published 14 October 2022 at 9:00pmSource: SBSListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in pageFor listening on DAB+ digital radio ShareLatest podcast episodesAre you burned out at work?Interest rates rise - how to afford your higher mortgage repayments?Fair Work Commission minimum wage rise decision is now taking effectPolice search for missing man as NSW flooding continues