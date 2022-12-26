Focus : Sri Lanka

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Focus : Sri LankaPlay06:06SBS TamilOther ways to listen Credit: MathivananGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (5.58MB)Published 26 December 2022 at 9:00pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Mathivaanan, our correspondent in Sri Lanka, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in North & East / Sri Lanka.Published 26 December 2022 at 9:00pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page . For listening on DAB+ digital radio search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesIndia introduces randomn COVID tests at international airportsThe biggest Tech Innovations and Breakthroughs of 2022Shoppers enjoy Boxing Day after restrictions easeInterview with Bro.Agathian – Part 2