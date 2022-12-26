SBS Tamil

Focus : Sri Lanka

Credit: Mathivanan

Published 26 December 2022 at 9:00pm
Mathivaanan, our correspondent in Sri Lanka, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in North & East / Sri Lanka.

