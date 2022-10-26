Focus: Tamil Nadu/India

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
இந்தி தெரியாததால் தமிழக மீனவர்கள் மீது இந்தியக் கடற்படை தாக்குதல்? Source: AAP / Prabaharan Maheswaran
Published 26 October 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Raj, our correspondent in India, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in Tamil Nadu / India.
Published 26 October 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Share