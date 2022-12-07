SBS Tamil

Focus: Tamil Nadu/India

SBS Tamil

Jallikattu 2.jpeg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Raj, our correspondent in India, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in Tamil Nadu / India.

Published 7 December 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page. 

For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

image (4).jpg

New program connecting international students to jobs

Dr Sathana Dushyanthen

Dr Sathana Dushyanthen – One of the Superstars of STEM 2023-2024

A speed camera on a motorway south of Brisbane (AAP).jpg

Summer warnings to stay safe on the roads

News 07 Dec.jpg

Uber slapped with $21 million fine for misleading customers over fares