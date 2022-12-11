Focus: Tamil Nadu

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Focus: Tamil NaduPlay05:26SBS TamilOther ways to listen Udhaynidhi Stalin with his Parents Credit: RajGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (4.98MB)Published 11 December 2022 at 9:00pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Raj, our correspondent in India, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in Tamil Nadu.Published 11 December 2022 at 9:00pmSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy is nudity linked to sex and sexuality?A split has emerged between the federal and NSW coalition over Labor's plan to cap gas & coal pricesOpposition says National Cabinet energy plan is a recipe for disasterAllergy sufferers on alert as the festive season rolls around again