SBS Tamil

ராஜீவ் கொலை தொடர்பான குற்றவாளிகள் விடுதலையானதை தமிழக மக்கள் எப்படிப் பார்க்கின்றனர்?

SBS Tamil

INDIA-POLITICS-ASSASSINATION

Nalini Sriharan (C in orange), who was convicted in the assassination case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, is released from the Vellore Central Prison on a one-month parole to attend her daughter's wedding, in Vellore on July 25, 2019. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / STR/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 November 2022 at 9:02pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Raj, our correspondent in Tamil Nadu, compiled this report.

Published 13 November 2022 at 9:02pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Feeling of emptiness

Vettridam short story - "Loneliness is worse than any Illness"

Vijay image.jpg

What is Female Orgasmic Disorder?

Nalini.jpg

“Their release is a relief, not a happy moment”- Trichy Velusamy

News 13.jpg

Anthony Albanese meets with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at ASEAN summit dinner