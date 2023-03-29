Focus: Tamil Nadu

Edapadi Palanisamy

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Raj, our correspondent in India, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in Tamil Nadu / India. .



Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
.

For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

image (6).jpg

Former Australian soldier charged with Afghanistan war crimes offence

NAZI FLAG PROTEST

Tasmania is introducing a bill to ban Nazi hate symbols

image (4).jpg

New South Wales premier-elect Chris Minns has been officially sworn in

Macro image of a five Australian dollar bill with three small bars close up

An explainer: Australia’s $9 billion gold bar purity scandal