Focus: Tamil Nadu

Focus: Tamil NaduPlay05:25Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (4.96MB) Raj, our correspondent in India, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in Tamil Nadu / India. .Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesFormer Australian soldier charged with Afghanistan war crimes offenceTasmania is introducing a bill to ban Nazi hate symbolsNew South Wales premier-elect Chris Minns has been officially sworn inAn explainer: Australia’s $9 billion gold bar purity scandal