SBS Tamil

Focus : TamilNadu

SBS Tamil

Focus TamilNadu

Credit: Raj

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 October 2022 at 9:00pm
Source: SBS

Raj, our correspondent in India, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in Tamil Nadu / India.

Published 23 October 2022 at 9:00pm
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page


For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Fish and chips being fried

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Diwali Lights

How we celebrate Deepavali?

Thelivathai Joseph

A eulogy for Thelivaththai Joseph

Liam Connor (L); Scene from Inverse (2014); Shankar Jayapandian (R)

Introducing Australian films – 10