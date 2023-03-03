Focus : Tamil Nadu

Focus : Tamil Nadu

Credit: Raj

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Raj, our correspondent in India, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in Tamil Nadu / India.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page. 


For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 
search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Int Students Work status (1).jpg

Work restrictions for student visa holders

Obu

How to buy an investment property?

Super

The boss of one of Australia's big four banks is supporting Labor's superannuation reform

Workers picking Raspberry fruit in a farm. Tasmania

The Nationals call on the government to reinstate the Agriculture Visa!!