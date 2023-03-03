Focus : Tamil Nadu

Focus : Tamil NaduPlay06:25 Credit: RajGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (5.88MB) Raj, our correspondent in India, compiled a report focusing on major events/news in Tamil Nadu / India.Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page. For listening on DAB+ digital radio search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesWork restrictions for student visa holdersHow to buy an investment property?The boss of one of Australia's big four banks is supporting Labor's superannuation reformThe Nationals call on the government to reinstate the Agriculture Visa!!