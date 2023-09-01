Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Important Changes to Australian Student Visas
Credit: Getty Images: Inset: Thiru Arumugam
The federal government is set to implement changes aimed at increasing the financial requirements for international students seeking student visas in Australia. In addition to this, there are several other changes on the horizon for international students in Australia. Migration agent Thiru Arumugam provides in-depth explanations and insights into the broader range of changes that international students can expect to encounter while pursuing their education in Australia. Produced by Renuka
