Important Changes to Australian Student Visas

Credit: Getty Images: Inset: Thiru Arumugam

The federal government is set to implement changes aimed at increasing the financial requirements for international students seeking student visas in Australia. In addition to this, there are several other changes on the horizon for international students in Australia. Migration agent Thiru Arumugam provides in-depth explanations and insights into the broader range of changes that international students can expect to encounter while pursuing their education in Australia. Produced by Renuka

