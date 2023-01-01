Former Pope Benedict XVI died in Vatican

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
ROME, Italy - 31.12.2022: (ARCHIVE IMAGE) Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Benedict XVI during audiences in Vaitcano in Rome. Pope Benedict XVI died at 9.35 am on December 31, 2022 at Mater Ecclesiae in the Vatican. Successor of Pope John Paul II from 19 April 2005 to 28 February 2013. (Photo by Marco Iacobucci/Sipa USA) Credit: IPA/Sipa USA
Published 1 January 2023 at 7:00pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Former Pope Benedict XVI died at his Vatican residence at the age of 95. Pope Francis has remembered his predecessor as a noble, gentle person as global leaders and Catholics worldwide mourn the loss of the former Pope whose body will lie in state from Monday in St Peter's Basilica. A story by Essam Al-Ghalib for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.
