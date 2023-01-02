Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our For listening on DAB+ search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Four dead, three critically injured after two helicopters collide near a beach on Gold Coast
Credit: ABC News
Published 2 January 2023 at 7:13pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian news bulletin for Monday 02 Jan 2023. Read by Renuka
Published 2 January 2023 at 7:13pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share