SBS Tamil

Australia signs a free trade agreement with the UK and India

SBS Tamil

Australia Trade

FILE - Fish meat is sold at a shopping center in Sydney, Australia on July 27, 2022. Australian bilateral free trade agreements with India and Britain entered the Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 with the government pushing to have both deals secured this year. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) Source: AP / Mark Baker/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2022 at 7:42pm
By Kulasegaram Sanchayan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian news bulletin for Tuesday 22 November 2022.

Published 22 November 2022 at 7:42pm
By Kulasegaram Sanchayan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Read by Kulasegaram Sanchayan.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
.

Advertisement
For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

VIC FLOODS

How to prepare for storms and floods in Australia

IMG_2349.jpg

Interview with Prof. Jawahirullah – Part 2

MALAYSIA GENERAL ELECTIONS

Has the Malaysian election given a clear verdict?

President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickramasinghe opeining Presidential Secretariat in Northern Sri Lanka

இலங்கை அதிபர் ரணில் விக்ரமசிங்கவின் வடக்கிற்கான பயணமும் அறிவிப்புகளும்