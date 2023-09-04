Government prepares for battle over the gig economy

Uber image.jpg

Kishor

The Federal Government is in conflict with large corporations over proposed changes to the industrial relations system. Labor plans to introduce reforms in Parliament aimed at safeguarding gig economy workers and establishing job conditions. Kishor from Brisbane's 4EB Tamil Oli will assess these proposed changes. Produced by RaySel.

 
