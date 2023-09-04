Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Government prepares for battle over the gig economy
Kishor
The Federal Government is in conflict with large corporations over proposed changes to the industrial relations system. Labor plans to introduce reforms in Parliament aimed at safeguarding gig economy workers and establishing job conditions. Kishor from Brisbane's 4EB Tamil Oli will assess these proposed changes. Produced by RaySel.
