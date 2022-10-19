Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Government to investigate Medicare rorts allegations Source: AAP
Published 19 October 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Australia's general practitioners have been shocked by explosive allegations that billions of dollars are being rorted from Australia's Medicare scheme. It's been alleged $8 billion is being drained from the system every year - but doctors say the claims have little merit. That story by Deborah Groarke for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
