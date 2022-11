Left: Mr R. Mutharasan; Right: Malaysian opposition leader chairman Anwar Ibrahim (C) with senior leaders in Pakatan Harapan (The Alliance of Hope) react during a press conference after the 15th General Election in Subang, suburb of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 20 November 2022. Malaysia held its 15th general election (GE15) on 19 November, with the votes still being counted by the Election Commission. Source: EPA / FAZRY ISMAIL/EPA