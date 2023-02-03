Food for health

Dr. J Emerson Raja

Dr. J Emerson Raja, a senior lecturer in Multimedia University, Malaysia, specialised in Machine Condition Monitoring, monitoring the health of the machines using artificial neural network (ANN). However, he started searching for effectively monitoring the human health for finding solution to the diabetic illness of his father. In the process, he collected so many tips on human health and became specialist in health related topics. Dr. J Emerson Raja who visited Sydney recently spoke to RaySel.

