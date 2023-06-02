Healthcare workers call for faster transition from gas to renewables

Healthcare workers who are members of a climate change activist group are calling for a faster transition away from gas energy to renewables.

Known as Healthy Futures, the group describes gas as a harmful, polluting and expensive form of energy which should be replaced by renewable electricity as soon as possible.

The group wants the Victorian government to speed up the state's transition to renewables by preventing any new gas connections from 2025.

Kulasegaram Sanchayan reports in Tamil with a feature written by Greg Dyett..


