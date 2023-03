As consumer demand slows, spending cuts are impacting the livelihood of many owner-operators.





An entrepreneur shares her advice after fleeing China as a political refugee and Tiananmen Square survivor.





Kulasegaram Sanchayan reports in Tamil with a feature written by Sandra Fulloon..











Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.





Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page .