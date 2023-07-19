Here’s a tip to solve all your issues

Roy Ratnavel recently visited Australia to promote his first book, Prisoner #1056: How I survived War and found Peace. Kulasegaram Sanchayan took the opportunity to speak to him in person.





This is the first part of the two-part interview.





To listen to the concluding part of the interview, click on the link below:











Concluding Part: “I didn't choose Guns to fight… I have chosen the Pen” SBS Tamil 19/07/2023 16:51 Play















Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page .



