Here's why your gas bills aren't going down

gas.jpg

Credit: Getty/MultifacetedGirl. Inset:T Ponraj

Households, cafes and manufacturers might think they're going to get cheaper gas under a new price cap regime, but unfortunately that's not how it works. Mr Ponraj Thangamani explains the reason.

