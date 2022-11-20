Home Affairs apologises for letters telling asylum seekers to leave

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Signage for the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs is seen in Melbourne, Saturday, January 15, 2022. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
Published 20 November 2022 at 9:42pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Minister for Home Affairs says letters telling refugees and asylum seekers to leave the country were 'not appropriate' and sent out by error. Hundreds of letters and emails were sent in September and October, and refugee advocates say it's left many traumatised. A story by Pablo Vinales and Claire Slattery, SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.
Published 20 November 2022 at 9:42pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share