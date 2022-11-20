SBS Tamil

Home Affairs apologises for letters telling asylum seekers to leave

SBS Tamil

TENNIS NOVAK DJOKOVIC VISA

Signage for the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs is seen in Melbourne, Saturday, January 15, 2022. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 November 2022 at 9:42pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Minister for Home Affairs says letters telling refugees and asylum seekers to leave the country were 'not appropriate' and sent out by error. Hundreds of letters and emails were sent in September and October, and refugee advocates say it's left many traumatised. A story by Pablo Vinales and Claire Slattery, SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.

Published 20 November 2022 at 9:42pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

91fe1234-81a0-498f-9bf0-117f88279206.jpg

Interview with Prof. Jawahirullah – Part 1

Picture.jpg

Focus: Tamil Nadu

News 20 Nov.jpg

Australian parliamentary committee has approved the Australia India Economic Trade Agreement

image (3).jpg

How far will house prices fall?